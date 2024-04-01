April Fools’ Day isn't just for the average jokester—it's also a day for Bollywood stars to showcase their playful sides. From Abhishek Bachchan's mischievous tweets to Akshay Kumar's phone pranks, these actors kept their co-stars on their toes. On April Fools’ Day 2024, these B-town actors definitely need a mention. Let’s have a look at them below! 'April Fool Banaya' Song With Full Lyrics: This Evergreen Mohammed Rafi Song From Movie April Fool Will Make the 1st of April More Fun With Your Friends.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan (Photo Credits: X)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, known for his wit, once took over Farah Khan's phone during the Happy New Year shoot, sending out hilarious tweets and even gifting her a cake with a twist. His antics didn't stop there—he once spiked the crew's milk with bhang during the Shararat shoot,

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: X)

Akshay Kumar is another prankster extraordinaire. He's notorious for stealing co-stars' phones, sending embarrassing messages, and even proposing marriage on their behalf! His victims include Huma Qureshi, Sidharth Malhotra, and Mouni Roy, who fell prey to his playful antics on set. Akshay Kumar Accepts Tiger Shroff’s Swimming Challenge but Couldn’t Win – Find Out Why! (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: X)

Despite his reputation for perfectionism, Aamir Khan also knows how to have fun. He once served his Dhobi Ghat co-stars coffee cups filled with cold water, keeping everyone guessing.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits: X)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty took pranking to another level during the Singham Returns shoot, convincing the crew that the location was haunted. Ajay's co-stars have also been victims of his culinary pranks, like offering gajar ka halwa with a spicy twist!

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: X)

Vidya Balan, known for her bubbly personality, often pulls pranks on set. From making funny faces to distract Nawazuddin Siddiqui to tricking her director into thinking she lost his mobile, Vidya has kept everyone laughing.

Amitabh Bachchan

mitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in KBC (Photo Credits: X)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, not one to be left out, once teamed up with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty to prank Katrina Kaif on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Their elaborate scheme left Katrina bewildered but entertained.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: X)

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his charm, surprised his co-stars during the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shoot by replacing fake vodka shots with the real deal. Whether it was a prank or method acting, it certainly caught everyone's attention.

In Bollywood, April Fools' Day isn't just about jokes—it's a chance for stars to bond, laugh, and create unforgettable memories on set. So, the next time you see your favourite actor pulling a prank, remember that it's all in good fun!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).