Language scholar Suhas Limaye passed away after suffering from coronary heart disease on Wednesday, September 2 at Mumbai's Saifi hospital. Limaye was known as a Sanskrit Pandit and was also a Marathi scholar who taught the language to many including actor Aamir Khan. Khan who took Marathi lessons from Limaye grieved his teacher's death as he took to Twitter to share a note conveying his condolences to the family. The actor in his post appreciated Limaye's teaching not just on the subject but also about life. Limaye had worked with Aamir Khan for his Television show Satyamev Jayate. The linguist had also helped out Khan for a speech the actor was to deliver in Marathi for a function. Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut Shares Fake Interview of Aamir Khan About Islam and His Kids.

Aamir mourned the death of Suhas Limaye in an emotional tweet. Taking to the micro-blogging platform, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr.Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too."Subramanian Swamy on Aamir Khan’s Turkey Visit: He Must Be Quarantined in Govt Hostel on His Return to India.

Check Out the Actor's Tweet Here:

Suhas Limaye taught Marathi and Sanskrit for free at the Tamil Sangham Mumbai. He had also begun teaching online and had also contributed to Marathi language textbooks. As per Aamir Khan's tweet, the actor learned from the Marathi scholar for four years. Apart from Aamir Khan, condolences for Limaye have poured in from professors and scholars from the educational sector as well.

