Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut Shares Fake Interview of Aamir Khan About Islam and His Kids

Kangana Ranaut has become synonymous to controversial over the past few years. Now, that she has officially joined Twitter, her fiery statements are coming straight from her. No Team Kangana Ranaut. No sister Rangoli Chandel. One of Kangana's recent tweets has spread like a wildfire. In the post, the actress alleges that Aamir Khan had once said that his wives might be Hindu but his kids will follow Islam. She also posted a news article from a dubious looking website. A little digging into the matter, and it becomes clear that the actress has fallen victim to fake news. Fact Check: This Video of Mahesh Bhatt Losing His Cool and Lashing Out Is Not From Sadak 2 Event, Here's The Truth Behind This Viral Video on Twitter.

Ranaut's tweet said, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim. This is extremism, the outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genres and cultures but even religions. Teach the children about Allah and Shri Krishna, this is secularism right?"

Kangana's jibe at Aamir was shared by a couple of news outlets, but BoomLive reached out to Aamir Khan's team and a source informed that the article is fake. "It's a fake article, we had filed a complaint in 2012 and the police had arrested an accused in Hyderabad, for spreading the said fake interview," the source told the news website. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari Transferred to CBI? Here's a Fact Check as Fake News Goes Viral.

It is alleged that Aamir's quote is from an interview with a certain personality called Shaheen Raaj. Dig as much, the original source of this interview cannot be found on the internet. A version of Aamir's quote appears on an archived opinion piece in DailyO. An archived version of the quote carried by SSMusiq is also available. There is also a website called Tanqeed that carried the interview. Here is the archive link. But no authentic source for the quote.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweets About Aamir Khan Here:

@aamir_khan आप तो सबसे ज़्यादा टॉलरंट थे आप कबसे हिंदूइज़म केलिये इंटॉलरंट हो गए? हिंदू माताओं की संतानें जिनकी रागों में श्री कृशन और श्री राम का खून बह रहा है,सनातन धर्म, भारतीय शभ्यता, यहाँ की संस्कृति जिनकी धरोहर है, वो सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़ इस्लाम को फ़ॉलो करेंगे, ऐसा क्यूँ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

Aamir Khan recently visited Turkey and met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan. The actor is in the country for a recce of locations for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The visit and the meeting drew flak from a certain section of social media users.

Fact check

Claim : Kangana Ranaut Shared A News Article In Which Aamir Khan Said His Kids Will Follow Islam Even If His Wife Is Hindu Conclusion : The news article shared by Kangana Ranaut is fake. Full of Trash Clean

