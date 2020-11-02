Aamir Khan's daughter who recently opened up about her depression never knew she'd be targeted for the same. Netizens wondered as to how a star kid who probably has everything at her disposal could suffer from depression but that's the mentality that needs to be changed. Depression can happen to anyone at any age and the sooner we understand this, the better it would be. While Kangana Ranaut believed the reason for Ira Khan's depression could be her parents' divorce, the star kid recently revealed it's not the case.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira Khan said, “My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad.”

Check Out Her Video

She revealed her parents' separation didn't affect her. "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she continued. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Makes Her First Tattoo, Says ‘I Think I Have an Alternate Career’.

Depression is a serious matter and it needs understanding. As a society, we aren't equipped to deal with mental health issues and the more we ridicule or ignore it, the more intense and worrisome it will get. Do check out her Instagram post!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).