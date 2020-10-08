Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has been exploring new things in her life. She recently learnt how to make a tattoo. Taking to her Instagram account, Ira shared a few images of the first tattoo she has ever made. "Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career," she captioned the post. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Moves to Her New Home (View Pics)

Ira drew an anchor shaped tattoo on her trainer's arm. Social media users were quite impressed with Ira's inking skills. "So cool," a user commented. "Good job," wrote another. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares Cuddly Pics With Her ‘Buddy for the Day’ and It’s Cute!

Ira Khan Makes a Tattoo and We are Impressed

Ira Khan as Tattoo Artist! Thoughts?

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea".

