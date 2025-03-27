Aamir Khan has often expressed his desire to play Ravi Kishan's scene-stealing role in his ex-wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, even revealing that he had auditioned for it. However, he admitted that the director was not impressed. Now, it seems Aamir wasn’t joking. A video of his failed audition for Laapataa Ladies has gone viral, showing him dressed in a cop's uniform, delivering dialogues in an uncouth manner while chewing paan. Aamir Khan Launches His Own YouTube Channel ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’ Bringing His Long-Awaited Film Discussion Vision to Life – WATCH.

It’s commendable that Aamir Khan still auditions for roles, even for his own productions, and has no qualms about facing rejection. That said, judging by his overly raw performance in the tape and his struggle to nail the accent, we can see why Kiran Rao made the right choice. Ravi Kishan was outstanding as Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar and even recently won the Best Supporting Actor award at IIFA 2025 for his performance.

Aamir's Audition for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapata Ladies but was rejected pic.twitter.com/BqHLOaRXqC — Pinku (@pinkutalks) March 26, 2025

Even though Aamir missed out on the cop role in Laapataa Ladies, he has previously donned the uniform in three films—one of them an all-time cult classic, while another is still remembered for its shocking third-act twist - and where to watch them online.

Three Films Where Aamir Khan Played a Cop

Baazi (1995)

Aamir Khan in Baazi

Before Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker directed Baazi, a masala entertainer starring Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni. With a third act loosely inspired by Die Hard, Baazi marked the first time Aamir played a police officer. Though the film flopped at the box office, it is most remembered for an item song featuring Aamir in drag. Baazi is streaming on Prime Video.

Sarfarosh (1999)

Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh

John Matthew Matthan's directorial debut is not only one of Bollywood’s best cop thrillers but also features one of Aamir Khan’s most iconic roles - ACP Ajay Singh Rathod. Sarfarosh is a well-structured anti-terrorism drama with stellar performances from Aamir, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mukesh Rishi, while Sonali Bendre won hearts as the hero's love interest. The film also boasts memorable songs like "Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya", "Jo Haal Dil Ka", and "Is Deewane Ladke Ko". Sarfarosh is streaming on Prime Video.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Aamir Khan in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Reema Kagti’s Talaash is an investigative mystery drama with a supernatural twist, featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji in powerful performances. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also stands out in a key role (he previously had a minor part in Sarfarosh). Watch out for one of Rajkummar Rao’s early performances as Aamir’s subordinate, Surjan Singh Shekhawat. PS: Talaash would be the only movie where Aamir actually wears the khaki. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is streaming on Prime Video. Aamir Khan and Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Make FIRST Public Appearance After Confirming Romance; Is the Superstar’s GF Gearing Up for Her Bollywood Debut? (Watch Video).

Another Cop Role Aamir Khan Wanted But Didn’t Get

While discussing Aamir Khan missing out on a cop role in his home production, did you know he had a similar experience with another film he produced? In his 2008 hit Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which launched Imran Khan, Aamir initially wanted to play the negative role of Inspector PK Waghmare, originally portrayed by Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

However, he never got the chance. Instead, director Abbas Tyrewala offered him a cameo in the airport climax, but Aamir declined, and the role ultimately went to Murali Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).