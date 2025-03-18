Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media last week at the press meet ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14. He also revealed that they had been dating each other for two years before making it public. Amid immense curiosity about the Bollywood superstar's new partner, Gauri was spotted in the city on Tuesday (March 18). She was seen outside the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai's Bandra. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Gauri could be seen stepping out of her car and entering the building, avoiding the media. She kept it simple in a white top and grey pants. In another video, Aamir Khan could also be seen with Gauri as they headed somewhere together. But the question is - what is she doing at the production house's office? Is she gearing up for her Bollywood debut? Gauri, who is an entrepreneur is currently working at Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir Khan Introduces Girlfriend Gauri Spratt at His Pre-Birthday Press Meet, Reveals They Have Been Dating for a Year.

Aamir Khan Spotted With Gauri Spratt for the First Time Since Confirming Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Gauri Spratt at Excel Entertainment Office in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)