The "Brothers-in-Arms" camaraderie between two of India’s most successful filmmakers reached a new high on Friday, April 10, 2026. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge director Aditya Dhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s viral defense of his film, praising the Animal director for his "honesty and belief." The exchange has sent shockwaves through the industry, highlighting a growing alliance between filmmakers who specialise in hyper-masculine, high-stakes cinema against a backdrop of "selective outrage" and "propaganda" allegations. Vishal Bhardwaj Trolled: Director Faces Backlash for Liking Reel Comparing Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Fans to Nazis (View Post)

Aditya Dhar Shares Post on X - See Post

(Photo Credit: X)

Aditya Dhar Praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Aditya Dhar’s reply was filled with mutual respect, acknowledging Vanga’s reputation for being unapologetic in the face of criticism. “Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that, and it’s something I truly respect,” Dhar wrote. Aditya Dhar also extended his support to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming mega-project Spirit and its lead actor Prabhas, expressing solidarity with the filmmaker. In his message, Dhar wrote, “If there’s ever anything I can do, I’d genuinely love to help a brother,” while also referring to Prabhas as a “legend” and wishing the entire team success for the film’s anticipated 2027 release. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Legal Trouble: Delhi High Court Orders Mediation in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Oye Oye’ Song Copyright Dispute With Trimurti Films.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Critics

The exchange began after Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed industry voices labelling Dhurandhar 2 as “propaganda,” following his Thursday night viewing of the film with Prabhas. Criticising what he called selective outrage, Vanga wrote, “Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to mock.” He also issued a fiery warning using a “kaala drishti” metaphor, telling Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, “Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega, poora khet jalana padega,” suggesting that a stronger response would be needed against critics, further intensifying the debate around the blockbuster.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Dominates Despite Ban

Despite facing bans in Gulf countries and Pakistan over its sensitive storyline centered on an anti-terror mission linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Kandahar hijacking, Dhurandhar 2 continues its unstoppable box office run. The film has reportedly collected INR 1,048.42 crore in India net and an impressive INR 1,665.23 crore worldwide, despite controversies including bans in the UAE, Qatar, and Pakistan, along with a legal row over the Tridev song. Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, the Aditya Dhar directorial remains one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Watch 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' Movie; Laud Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

'Dhurandhar 2' Triggers Industry Rift

The public exchange between Dhar and Vanga comes just hours after veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj faced backlash for allegedly liking a post comparing Dhurandhar fans to Nazis. The contrast in viewpoints with RGV and Vanga on one side and Bhardwaj on the other suggests a deep ideological rift in Bollywood as Dhurandhar 2 continues to rewrite the box office record books.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aditya Dhar's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).