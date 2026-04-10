Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm. The Haider director is facing intense criticism after he allegedly "liked" a controversial reel that compared the massive fanbase of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to citizens of Nazi Germany. The incident has sparked a heated debate regarding the political undertones of modern blockbusters and the right of public figures to express dissent. Ram Gopal Varma Birthday: RGV ‘Stabs’ His Legacy With ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Kangana Ranaut Reacts to ‘Rangeela’ Director (View Post)

Vishal Bhardwaj ‘Like’ Triggers 'Dhurandhar' Row - See Post

(Photo Credit: X)

Vishal Bhardwaj ‘Like’ Sparks Row

The controversy began when a viral screenshot circulated on X (formerly Twitter), showing Bhardwaj’s handle among those who liked a reel titled, “Why didn’t you watch Dhurandhar?” The reel featured the iconic historical photograph of August Landmesser, the lone man who refused to perform the Nazi salute in a 1936 crowd. By using this imagery, the content suggested that those who chose not to watch the film were akin to Landmesser, while the film's viewers were compared to the conforming masses of the Third Reich. The X user who shared the screenshot took a dig at the director, writing, “Haider director Vishal Bhardwaj is liking a post which compares Dhurandhar viewers with Germany Nazis. Zakir Khan was right, ‘Dhurandhar se sabki jali to hai’ (Everyone is jealous of Dhurandhar).”

'Dhurandhar 2' Row Splits Netizens - See Post

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

Vishal Bhardwaj ‘Like’ Divides Internet

A single “like” has sparked a polarised debate online, with reactions ranging from outrage to strong defence. Critics, particularly fans of Dhurandhar 2, called the comparison a “cheap shot” at a record-breaking success that has drawn audiences back to theatres. Meanwhile, defenders on platforms like Reddit argued that Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his politically layered cinema, has the right to express personal opinions, with one user stating, “Dhurandhar 2 had some propagandistic bits, but overall, it’s a well-made film. Respecting different opinions is key.” Others took a lighter stance, questioning the intensity of the backlash, with one netizen asking, “Why do people take films this seriously in India?” ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh’s INR 1,600 Crore Blockbuster To Stream on JioHotstar After IPL 2026.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Crosses INR 1,000 Crore

Despite the online debate, Dhurandhar 2 continues its unstoppable box office run, crossing the INR 1,000 crore mark globally. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film’s OTT rights have reportedly been acquired by JioHotstar for a record INR 150 crore, with a digital release expected within eight weeks of its theatrical debut, likely around mid-May 2026. Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj has yet to issue an official statement regarding the controversial “like,” as the incident highlights the growing divide among veteran filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma and Bhardwaj over Dhar’s hyper-masculine, geopolitically charged cinematic style.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).