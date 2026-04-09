While Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its historic run as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, the production has hit a legal speed bump. Trimurti Films, the legendary production house behind the 1989 blockbuster Tridev, has sued Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios and Super Cassettes (T-Series) over the alleged unauthorised use of two iconic tracks. The dispute reached the Delhi High Court this week, centered on the "musical soul" of the late 80s being repurposed for the modern spy thriller.

'Dhurandhar 2' ‘Oye Oye’ Song Row

The primary conflict involves the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) in Dhurandhar 2. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the track heavily features the "Oye Oye" hook from the Tridev classic "Tirchi Topiwale." | Disputed Element | Dhurandhar 2 Version | Original Tridev (1989) Version |

| :--- | :--- | :--- |

| Song Title | Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) | Tirchi Topiwale |

| Composer | Shashwat Sachdev | Kalyanji-Anandji & Viju Shah |

| Vocals | Jasmine Sandlas, Afsana Khan, Amit Kumar | Amit Kumar, Sapna Mukherjee |

| Claim | Substantial lifting of musical work. | Original copyright holder. |

In addition to Oye Oye, Trimurti Films has filed a second lawsuit regarding the use of another Tridev track, Hum Pyar Karne Wale, in the film.

Delhi HC on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Dispute

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court took a balanced approach while hearing the matter, opting against an immediate injunction that could halt the film’s screenings or promotions. Observing that the dispute was primarily financial, the court directed both parties to resolve the issue through mediation under a senior mediator, indicating a possible settlement through royalty arrangements rather than a ban. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing T-Series, argued that Trimurti Films had suppressed facts, noting that similar Tridev samples had been used in other films without objection. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for B62 Studios, informed the court that the film is unlikely to release on OTT platforms until mid-May or June, allowing time for mediation.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Row: Court Refuses Ban

Despite the ongoing Oye Oye controversy, Dhurandhar 2 continues its dominant box office run, crossing INR 1,650 crore worldwide as of April 9, 2026. The Delhi High Court, led by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, declined to issue an interim injunction, allowing the film’s theatrical run to continue without cuts. Observing that the dispute is primarily financial, the court directed both parties to resolve the matter through mediation, opening the door for a possible royalty or compensation agreement. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing T-Series, argued that Trimurti Films had suppressed key facts, while Senior Advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for B62 Studios, informed the court that the film’s OTT release on JioHotstar is unlikely before mid-May or June, providing time for negotiations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).