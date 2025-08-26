Mayoori Kango aka Mayuri Kango, a popular Bollywood actress from the 1990s, has a high-flying corporate career away from the world of showbiz. Mayoori Kango is best remembered for the song “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” from the Mahesh Bhatt film Papa Kehte Hain (1996). After a few films and television shows, Mayoori Kango had quit her movie career. She worked with global tech giant Google for 6.5 years, after which she has now made another significant move in her corporate journey. On Monday, August 25, 2025, Mayoori Kango announced on her LinkedIn profile that she has taken on a new position at the French multinational advertising and marketing company Publicis Groupe, where she had worked earlier in another capacity. Mayoori returns to the company as part of the Global Executive Leadership Team for Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In the new role at Publicis, she will collaborate with the company's international teams to help shape services across its various digital entities, while focussing on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI). She will additionally take charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Publicis’ India division, the India Delivery Center, the former actress informed on LinkedIn. Imran Khan, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim & Other Bollywood Stars Who Stepped off the Limelight.

Mayoori Kango’s LinkedIn Post About Her New Job

Like any other professional, Mayoori Kango shared details about her latest position in a post on LinkedIn. “I’m delighted to share that I’ve rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for #Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In this role, I’ll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital—while also stepping up our AI practice. Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media,” she said.

Giving more details about her new job, Mayoori wrote, “I’ll also be wearing a second hat as CEO for our India Delivery Center, where I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate, and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide.” “It feels great to be back — grateful for the warm welcome and excited for the journey ahead,” she concluded.

Mayoori Kango’s Education and Personal Life

Mayoori Kango got married to a non-resident Indian (NRI), Aditya Dhillon, in December 2003 in her hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (then called Aurangabad), Maharashtra, India, and moved to New York City, USA. The couple has a son, born in 2011. As a bright student in school and college, Mayoori Kango did her schooling from the Saint Francis De Sales School in Aurangabad and later studied at Deogiri College in the city. It has been reported that Mayoori Kango had secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, but left it to pursue a career in acting. Post marriage, she completed her MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in New York. Mayoori Kango continued her corporate journey and went on to be Managing Director (MD) at Performics, a Publicis digital media agency. After her stint with Google India, she is back to where she started – at Publicis Groupe. Mayoori Kango, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi Song Fame Actress is Google India Industry Head Now!

Mayoori Kango’s Films, TV and Corporate Career – From Bollywood to Boardrooms

Known as the actress with green eyes, Mayoori Kango’s films include the aforementioned Papa Kehte Hain (1996), and her debut Naseem (1995), along with Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Shikari (2000), and Telugu film Vamsi (2000), among other films. She was also seen on TV series like Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi (2001), Rangoli (2001), Dollar Bahu (2001), Kittie Party (2002), Kkusum (2003), Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat - Kutumb (2004), Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat - Kayamath (2004), among other shows. She also did a music video and a play.

Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango in 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' Song From 'Papa Kehte Hain' - Watch Video:

Post her MBA in NYC, she started her professional career in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at 360i, a US digital agency. In 2009, she joined OmnicomMedia Group company Resolution Media in New York as Supervisor, Advertising Solutions. From 2010-12, she worked at Boston-based agency Digitas as Associate Director, Media. Mayoori worked as Chief Digital Officer of Zenith from 2012-16 in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi NCR, India. Having worked as MD at Publicis Groupe’s agency Performics since 2016, Mayoori Kango made a move to Google India in 2019 as Industry Head for AI, Martech and Media Solutions.

After more than 6.5 years at Google India, Mayoori Kango returned to Publicis Groupe in August 2025 as CEO, PGD, continuing her impressive rise in the field of global marketing and communications. As per her profile, she will be operating from Gurugram, India, while "leading operations" and "partnering on global strategy for media, data-tech and AI".

