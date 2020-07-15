There are many celebs and their family members from the film and television industry who have been tested positive for coronavirus. While some of them have been suggested home quarantine, some have been hospitalised. On July 12, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan shared that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He also urged the ones who came in contact with him to get tested. The team of Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show had resumed shooting in June after a hiatus of more than three months owing to the lockdown imposed in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. After knowing about Parth being tested positive for COVID-19, Bollywood actress Bipashas Basu expressed how ‘all shoots should be stopped till the situation is little better’. After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Release Statement.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had issued a statement that read, “All necessary precautions are being taken, SOPs being followed. For us at Balaji Telefilms, health and safety comes first, above all else.” Bipasha Basu had dropped her view on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s Insta post about the shooting. She stated, “All shoots should stop till the situation is little better. Actors are the most vulnerable. Most of the unit is protected with all ppe, gloves, masks, shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It's just plain risky.” Five Residents in Karan Tacker’s Andheri Building Test Positive For Coronavirus; TV Actor Moves To Aamby Valley With Family.

Parth Samthaan had shared that he has mild symptoms and is in self-quarantine. We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

