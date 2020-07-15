The situation in the country and many other regions of the world due to the ongoing crisis is not yet under control. The rising number of coronavirus cases has left everyone worried. Despite staying at home and taking all the necessary precautions, there are many who are still getting infected with this deadly virus. As per a report in Mid-Day, last week, more than five residents in Karan Tacker’s Andheri, Mumbai, building tested positive for coronavirus. The report states that considering the health safety of the family, the popular television actor decided to move to Aamby Valley with his family. Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Karan Tacker, who was last seen in the espionage thriller series Special OPS, revealed to the tabloid how the rising number of cases has left him worried. He was quoted as saying, "After the number of cases in my building shot up, I decided to get out of the city. My parents are old, and I am constantly worried about their health. Fortunately, we are all safe, so far." He also explained about the healthcare facilities available in the current location. He stated, "Both Aamby and Lonavala have healthcare facilities. In the worst case scenario, we can travel back to the city."

Regarding going for shoots, Karan Tacker mentioned that if he is called for it, he will head back to Mumbai. He also said that once the shoot is wrapped up, he will self-quarantine in his Andheri apartment and then will head again to be with his family. The handsome hunk is ensuring that his family stays in good health amid this coronavirus pandemic.

