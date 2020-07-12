Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan is the latest victim to fall prey to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parth even took to his Instagram account to confirm the news and also went on to urge people who came in contact with him over the past few days to get tested. This news comes shortly after the confirmation that the Bachchan Khandaan, barring Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, testing positive for COVID-19. Parth, in his post, also went on to reveal that he was regularly in touch with his doctors and also the BMC officials and was self-quarantining. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Soon, Ekta Kapoor, the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, that producer Samthaan's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, also took to social media to release a statement, where she stated that all the more precautions were being taken by the team to maintain their medical standards and protocols. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Over Naagin 5! Karan Patel Drops the Ultimate Truth Bomb on How He Landed the Role of Mr Bajaj.

Check Out Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms' Statement Below:

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care. Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020

In her post, Ekta Kapoor went on to reassure one and all that her team was following all the proper medical protocols before and will continue to do so even after this incident.

