The young and talented Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are once again basking in glory! The Saiyaara duo won the ‘Most Iconic Debut’ award at the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest 2025, marking yet another big moment in their fast-rising careers. Both Ahaan and Aneet turned heads as they arrived in matching black ensembles, stealing the spotlight with their effortless charm. The duo, whose chemistry in Saiyaara continues to captivate audiences, have become the faces of a new generation. ‘I’m Single, Aneet Is Not My Girlfriend’: Ahaan Panday Reveals Relationship Status With ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda After Internet Couldn’t Stop Shipping Them.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win Big for ‘Saiyaara’

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, Saiyaara tells the tender love story of Krish, a passionate lyricist, and Vaani, a soulful singer. The film struck a chord with viewers for its heartfelt storytelling, soothing music, and emotional depth, earning the pair widespread praise. This latest win follows their recent victory at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2025, where they were honoured with the GenZ Icon Award for the same film, their first-ever jury-based recognition.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Heartfelt Speeches

Accepting the award, Ahaan delivered a moving speech, saying, “I think any artist dreams of coming on a stage and accepting their first award. I’ve practised in front of my bathroom mirror at least 300 to 400 times, but I didn’t expect to be completely speechless on such a big stage.” Aneet, known for her heartfelt sincerity, added with a smile, “I am not the best at speeches, but I think I’m very good at putting my heart on my sleeve, and I’m very good at confessions.” Ahaan Panday Steps Out for Dinner Date With Aneet Padda in Mumbai Days After Denying Relationship Rumours; ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Exit Restaurant Separately (Watch Video)

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Gear Up for New Projects

On the work front, Ahaan will soon be seen in a new project alongside Sharvari, while Aneet is gearing up for her role in Maddock Films upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. With back-to-back recognitions and growing fan love, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have truly cemented themselves as Gen Z’s most promising on-screen duo and their journey has only just begun.

