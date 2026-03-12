Following the commercial and critical success of his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has reportedly emerged as one of the most sought-after young actors in Bollywood. Industry sources indicate that the actor is currently being courted by acclaimed filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for two distinct high-profile projects. Did Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Make Their Relationship Official at Zee Cine Awards 2026?.

Aanand L Rai and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Show Interest in Ahaan Panday

According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, Aanand L Rai has pitched his next directorial venture to Panday. This follows the director’s recent work on Tere Ishk Mein. While the actor has expressed interest in the concept, he is reportedly waiting to review the complete script before making a formal commitment.

In a parallel development, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, has approached Panday for a project titled Karna. Described as an "ambitious action spectacle," the film seeks to bring the legendary Mahabharata character to the screen. Sources suggest that Panday is intrigued by the vision for the role, which would mark a significant departure from his debut performance.

A Selective Career Strategy

Despite a surge in interest from top-tier producers, Panday appears to be taking a cautious approach to his career trajectory. Reports suggest he has declined nearly ten scripts in recent months, prioritising quality and long-term impact over a high volume of releases.

"Ahaan is looking to do films that don’t cheat his audience," an insider noted, emphasising that the actor is focused on maintaining the momentum gained from his debut while respecting the audience’s expectations.

Ahaan Panday’s Upcoming Projects

While the projects with Rai and Mehra remain in the discussion phase, Panday has already locked in his next major appearance. He is set to star in an upcoming gangster-themed romantic drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

This collaboration with Zafar is expected to begin filming soon, with schedules planned for Mumbai and London. The project also marks a continued association with Yash Raj Films (YRF), the studio that launched him.

The ‘Saiyaara’ Impact

Panday’s sudden demand follows the massive success of Saiyaara (2025), a musical romance directed by Mohit Suri. The film was a breakout hit at the box office, reportedly grossing over INR 570 crore worldwide.‘Ek Din’: Is Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Film Like Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’? Aamir Khan Clarifies.

The performance earned Panday several accolades during the 2026 awards season, including "Star of the Year" and "Best Debut" honours, establishing him as a prominent new face in the industry alongside his co-star Aneet Padda.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).