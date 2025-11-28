Bollywood's newest favourite on-screen pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, sparked dating rumours ever since their debut film Saiyaara released in July 2025. Fans who were gushing over their on-screen chemistry were delighted to know that something might be brewing between the two in real life as well. Amid all the chatter about their personal lives, Ahaan recently set the record straight and denied the dating rumours, calling Aneet his best friend. Amid this, the duo were spotted together as they stepped out for a dinner date. ‘I’m Single, Aneet Is Not My Girlfriend’: Ahaan Panday Reveals Relationship Status With ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda After Internet Couldn’t Stop Shipping Them.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Step Out for Dinner Date

Days after Ahaan Panday revealed that he is not in a relationship with Aneet Padda, the Gen-Z star was spotted secretly stepping out on a dinner date with her on Thursday (November 27).In videos shared on paparazzi handles on Instagram, the Siyaar stars were seen exiting a restaurant separately in Mumbai.

This came shortly after Ahaan’s “best friend” remark, yet the two still managed to grab everyone’s attention, sparking fresh rumours about their relationship. For the outing, Ahaan wore a black t-shirt and jeans while Aneet looked stunning in an olive top and jeans.

Ahaan Panday Spotted Exiting Restaurant in Mumbai After Dinner Date With Rumoured Girlfriend Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda Captured in Another Video Exiting the Restaurant Separately

What Did Ahaan Panday Say on His Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda

During a recent interview with GQ India, Ahaan Panday was asked whether he was really in a relationship with his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda. Replying to this, the actor shared, "Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we are together, but we're not. Chemistry isn't always romantic - it's about comfort, safety and being seen. We've both made each other feel that. Even though she is not my girlfriend, I'll never have a bond like I have with Aneet."

He continued, "Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote, 'It's the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.' We dreamed this together and it came true. We we've shared is so special." ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday To Undergo Intense Action Training for His Upcoming YRF Film With Ali Abbas Zafar.

More Pictures From Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Night Out

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Work Front

On the work front, Ahaan Panday will be next seen in an untitled romantic action film under Yash Raj Films (YRF), helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On the other hand, Aneet Padda will be seen leading Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's upcoming film Shakti Shalini.

