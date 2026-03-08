The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026, held on March 7, saw a gathering of the biggest names in Indian cinema and OTT, but it was a candid moment between breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that stole the social media spotlight. A selfie of the duo, shared during the ceremony, quickly went viral, reigniting the "Saiyaara-mania" that dominated the box office last year. Did Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Make Their Relationship Official at Zee Cine Awards 2026?.

Viral Reunion for the 'Saiyaara' Duo Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Dressed in high-fashion evening wear, the co-stars were seen sharing a lighthearted moment at the star-studded event. The selfie which was shared on Instagram, featured Panday and Padda smiling as they posed with fans at the award night.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Cute Moment at Award Show - Watch Video

Fans were quick to trend the image, with many praising the "natural chemistry" that helped their romantic drama become the highest-grossing love story in Indian film history. The actors, who have maintained a close friendship since their debut, appeared relaxed as they interacted with other industry veterans, including Madhuri Dixit and Manoj Bajpayee.

The 2026 edition of the Showsha Reel Awards placed a significant focus on new talent, with both Panday and Padda receiving nominations for their roles in the Mohit Suri-directed musical. Ahaan Panday was nominated for Best Actor (Male) while Aneet Padda was nominated for Best Actor (Female).

The film Saiyaara itself was a major contender of the evening, featuring in categories such as Best Film, Best Director, and Best Music. The awards served as a culminating moment for the pair, whose performances as a young couple grappling with love and memory loss earned them widespread acclaim and a massive global following.

From Newcomers to Industry Staples

The viral selfie marks nearly a year since the duo first took the industry by storm. Released in July 2025, Saiyaara grossed over INR 570 crore worldwide, a record-breaking feat for a film led by two debutants.

While Panday has been praised for his charismatic screen presence and disciplined training under the Yash Raj Films banner, Padda has been lauded for her emotional depth, particularly after her recent wins at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 earlier this month. Ahaan Panday’s ‘Madness’ Speech at Zee Cine Awards 2026 Viral, Actor Wins Best Debut With ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda (Watch Video).

Upcoming Projects of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Following the success of their first collaboration, both actors are moving into high-profile solo projects. Aneet Padda is currently filming the courtroom drama Nyaya alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and is set to star in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini. Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, is busy shooting for an action-romance film with Ali Abbas Zafar under YRF.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

