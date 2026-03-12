Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially addressed growing speculation regarding the plot of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din. Speaking in a recent interview, the veteran actor dismissed rumours that the project bears any resemblance to Mohit Suri’s 2025 romantic drama, Saiyaara. Khan described the upcoming film as a unique "classic love story" that stands apart from contemporary releases. ‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Junaid Khan’s Wish To Win Sai Pallavi’s Love Comes True, but There’s a Twist (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Clarifies if ‘Ek Din’ and ‘Saiyaara’ Are Similar

As promotional activities for Ek Din intensify ahead of its May 1, 2026, release, fans have drawn comparisons to Saiyaara, which reportedly follows a narrative involving Alzheimer’s disease. When asked if Ek Din explored similar themes, Aamir Khan laughed off the suggestion.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ek Din’:

"The film is completely different," Khan told LatestLY during a group interview, adding that Ek Din is the "kind of classic love story we have not seen in a long while."

While Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday, centres on a musician’s relationship complicated by health challenges, Ek Din is a remake of the 2016 Thai hit One Day. The story follows a man who wishes to be with his crush for just twenty-four hours after she suffers temporary memory loss.

Junaid’s Independent Approach

Aamir Khan also shed light on his son’s professional journey, emphasising that Junaid makes career decisions without his intervention. Despite being a producer on the film, Khan noted that his son is "strong-willed" and possesses a sharp intuition for the craft.

"As for Junaid, I think he's just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing, and he is quite strong-willed," Khan stated.

The actor further revealed that Junaid does not seek his advice before signing new projects. "Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on. I believe he has signed two films, one of which is with Ektaa Kapoor. He decides these things himself, and that's great."

More About ‘Ek Din’

Ek Din marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian star Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film features a significant portion shot against the snowy landscapes of Sapporo, Japan. Aamir Khan teased that the specific choice of location is integral to the plot and will be "clear upon its release." ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Selfie Moment at News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The film serves as Junaid’s third major project, following his debut in Maharaj and the theatrical release Loveyapa. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din features music by Ram Sampath and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It is scheduled to hit theatres globally on May 1, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).