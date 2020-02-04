Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Now that's a piece of news you didn't see coming. According to Trade Expert Atul Mohan, Akshay Kumar has been confirmed for Dhoom 4 although he wants us to wait for the official confirmation. Till that happens, we can obviously discuss what that means for the franchise. Now, as is the tradition of this series, every big actor is the villain here. We agree the first film had all the actors on the same level as each other with John Abraham playing the mastermind. Dhoom 2 had the extremely dishy Hrithik Roshan while Dhoom 3 had two Aamir Khan being sweetly cunning. So it can be safely expected that Akshay will join the same fray. Akshay Kumar Has 3 Film Releases Lined Up in The First Four Months of 2021 Already!

Getting Akshay for the series is a good move because this man has been extremely successful at the box office recently. Last year, every film of his crossed the Rs 100 crore mark while three of them moved even higher to Rs 200 crore. So he alone added some Rs 700 crore to Bollywod's kitty in 2019. So having him in the series this time around will at least get that right.

A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4 🏍️. Let's wait for official announcement soon. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) February 3, 2020

But there's also too much exposure that comes into play here. Akshay has as many as four confirmed releases this year and three releases in the first half of 2021. We hope Dhoom 4 will be spaced out well in his calendar.