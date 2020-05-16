Akshay Oberoi Wants to See People Throng To Theatres Just By Hearing His Name

Akshay Oberoi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Akshay Oberoi is waiting for a day when people are drawn to theatres hearing his name. "One day I would also love to have huge box-office success and see people thronging into theatres just hearing my name. More than that, I crave respect.

When I started my career all I wanted was to be a good actor and earn people's respect. I was really not after being popular. I just wanted people to take me seriously as an actor, and I guess I have achieved that over time," Akshay told IANS. He added: "I am blessed that people liked my work and never typecast me. I believe in versatility."

Akshay is currently seen in the web show "Illegal". He will be next seen in the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" with Urvashi Rautela, and several shows including "Flesh" and "Magic". He will also be seen in the film "Madam Chief Minister" starring Richa Chadha.