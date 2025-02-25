Alia Bhatt’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, has secured a prestigious property in Mumbai’s coveted Pali Hill area. According to reports, the company has signed a leave and license agreement for Unit No 602, situated on the sixth floor of the renowned Vastu Building on Nargis Dutt Road. The agreement, co-managed with her family, was officially completed and registered on February 21, 2025, as per data sourced from IndexTap.com, a real estate data platform. Shah Rukh Khan Leases Two Luxury Duplex Apartments From Bhagnanis in Mumbai’s Pali Hill For INR 8.7 Crore Over 3 Years.

Alia Bhatt's Production Company Leases Mumbai Property

Further details reveal that the property has been leased to Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd by Narendra Shetty, who acts as the licensor. The agreement stipulates a monthly rent of INR 9 lakh, with the actress' production company also providing a security deposit of INT 36 lakh. Pali Hill continues to be a coveted location for Mumbai's elite, known for its opulent residential and commercial spaces. Recently, even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan leased two luxurious duplex apartments in the Pali Hill area. Alia Bhatt Launches Her Production House Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Eternal Sunshine Productions Instagram Account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eternal Sunshine Productions (@eternalsunshineproduction)

Focusing on film and digital content, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd relies on the leadership of Soni Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, who are deeply involved in all facets of the company's operations.

Meanwhile, last evening (February 24), Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's private birthday party in Mumbai, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The three actors, cast in Bhansali's upcoming Love & War, made stylish appearances, with Ranbir and Alia arriving together and Vicky arriving separately.

