Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly leased two luxurious duplex apartments in Mumbai's exclusive Pali Hill region. According to property portal Zapkey.com, the superstar will pay an annual rent of INR 2.9 crore, totalling INR 8.67 crore for the 36-month lease. The combined monthly rent for both units is INR 24.15 lakh. Located in the sought-after Puja Casa building in Khar, the area is known for its upscale residences and is home to several prominent Bollywood personalities. This move marks King Khan's continued preference for premium living spaces in Mumbai. ‘Logon Ne Humko Dhakka Maarke…’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Ajmer Sharif Visit Led to Police Lathi Charge on Crowds, Reveals Celebrity Security Consultant Yusuf Ibrahim (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Rents Two Duplex Apartments in Mumbai

For the unaware, SRK's recent property acquisition belongs to the renowned Bhagnani family. According to reports, one of the apartments, owned by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh, has been rented to SRK for INR 11.54 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of INR 32.97 lakh. The second apartment, owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani, is leased at INR 12.61 lakh monthly, with a deposit of INR 36 lakh. Both leases span a three-year period. IIFA Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan To Headline Silver Jubilee Edition of Prestigious International Bollywood Awards Show in Jaipur (Exclusive).

The news of SRK renting two duplexes comes amid Gauri Khan seeking approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to expand their iconic home, Mannat (in Bandra), by adding two floors and increasing its built-up area by 616.02 square meters.

What's Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth has surged to INR 7,300 crore. Meanwhile, workwise, following the enormous success of Jawan and Pathaan in 2023, the actor is now preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The Suhana Khan starrer is speculated to also feature Abhishek Bachchan.

