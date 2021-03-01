Actress Alia Bhatt has launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. She has posted her company's logo on Instagram along with the official announcement. "And I am so happy to announce... PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales," she wrote on Sunday night. Gangubai Kathiawadi's Release Date Announced On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday! Alia Bhatt’s Film To Hit Theatres On July 30.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen too posted about the production house on her Instagram page. The news about Alia's production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said about it so far. Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days After She Spends Some Time With Kids (Watch Video).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

Alia Bhatt's First Ever Production Under Eternal Sunshine Productions:

Alia will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has Brahmastra, RRR and Darlings lined up over the next months.

