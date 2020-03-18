Alisha Chinai Birthday: 'Made In India' Is Fine, But These Songs Of The Pretty Singer Deserve As Much Appreciation! (Watch Videos)

Alisha Chinai (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Alisha Chinai, who celebrates her birthday today, does not need introduction. Over the years, her name has become synonymous with the ultra popular album from the 90s titled as "Made In India" (starring Milind Soman). However, further she went on to give some massive hits to the Indian music lovers and fans abroad. Even though she is widely popular because of her songs in the Indie pop genre, her contribution to Bollywood films cannot be ignored strictly. These songs listed below are some of the best ones, go check them out.

Ruk Ruk Ruk (Vijaypath)

Tabu-Ajay Devgn's track is flirty and peppy. However, Alisha's husky tone gives it the necessary spunk. The popularity of this track is known to all.

Kaate Nahin (Mr India)

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's sexy, romantic song from the fantasy film is like one of the milestones of Bollywood. And guess who got the golden chance to be the voice of the beautiful Sridevi? Our girl, Alisha.

Tinka Tinka (Karam)

Remember those rumours when everyone thought that Priyanka Chopra, who features in the song, actually sang this track? Well, myth busted. The wonderful voice is of Alisha Chinai.

Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli)

Alisha lent her voice for this Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed and Gulzar written track. Her deep voice and Aishwarya Rai's gorgeous expressions is the best combo ever.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani)

The breezy song just has a few lines secured for the female voice. But Alisha did gold out of them. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's this cheesy track is one of her best ones till date.

Well, it's really time to move over 'Made In India' and give Alisha the larger credit that she deserves. Bollywood's some of the best tracks would definitely be incomplete without her honey-like voice. LatestLY wishes Alisha Chinai, a very successful year ahead.