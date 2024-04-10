New Delhi, April 10: Tresa Motors has introduced its commercial electric vehicle, the Tresa V0.2 electric truck, in India. As a Made in India electric truck, the Tresa V0.2 comes with innovation and technological advancement, which is expected to set a new benchmark for what commercial EVs can achieve in terms of performance and reliability. In the future, Tresa Motors might transform the logistics and transportation sector in India with its V0.2 e-truck.

As per a report of India Today, Tresa Motors has unveiled a locally developed Tresa V0.2 electric truck. The electric truck has been designed for the commercial vehicle market. By developing such an electric truck, Tresa Motors is emphasising the importance of adopting EV technology to address the growing concerns over environmental pollution and fossil fuel dependency. The V0.2 is still in the developmental stage and is expected to be launched in 2026. Ola To Shut Down International Operations in the UK, New Zealand and Australia Amid Rising Competition To Focus on Indian Market.

Tresa V0.2 Electric Truck Specifications and Features

The e-truck has more than 500 monitoring points that send data to the CPU. Tresa Motors has set up different zones to integrate its systems. These zones are managed by a CPU powered by Nvidia GPU. The main job of this CPU is to control all the systems. Tresa has used an 800V electric architecture in V0.2 electric truck with a central computing unit, Battery Management System (BMS) and advanced telemetry system. Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 Model Teased, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check More Details About New Jeep Compass Limited Edition Car (Watch Teaser Video).

Tresa V0.2 has an electric motor with a hub torque of 24,000Nm, enabling the truck to reach a top speed of 120kmph. The Tresa V0.2 electric truck features a central steering setup combined with an air-suspended seat. The e-truck comes equipped with a 300kWh battery pack with fast charging capability, which can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes. Additionally, custom seat options are available to further personalise the driving preference and comfort.

