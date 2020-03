Katrina Kaif Turns Her Terrace Into 'Gym'; Shares Workout Videos To Inspire Her Fans During COVID-19 Lockdown

Katrina Kaif Workout (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are missing your gym sessions due to coronavirus outbreak, don't worry. Actress Katrina Kaif has shared some amazing workout exercises you all can do at home, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files Shoot Halted Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

"#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps, 2 Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps, 3 Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps, 4 Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups), 5 Plank to ‘T' - 3 sets x 15 reps, 6 Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets," Katrina wrote. Madhuri Dixit’s Greek Fan Dances on her Songs to Get Away From Coronavirus Stress, Actress Shares Love Saying ‘Let’s Make the Most of This Time’.

Katrina Kaif's Gym From Home in Coronavirus Lockdown

Katrina's workout videos come after the shutdown of gyms in several areas, including Delhi and Maharashtra, in the wake of coronavirus scare.