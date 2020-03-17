Madhuri Dixit's Greek Fan Dances on her Songs to Get Away From Coronavirus Stress, Actress Shares Love Saying 'Let's Make the Most of This Time'

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit has fans all over the world and no, we aren't necessarily suggesting the ones who are in their late 40s or 50s. Even the younger brigade adores this Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood and a recent video coming all the way from Europe. The Aaja Nachle actress tweeted a thank you note to her Greek fan who couldn't stop dancing to her popular track' Ek, Do, Teen' from Tezaab. A Twitter user tweeted this video of a fan dancing on Madhuri's iconic song to relieve all her Coronavirus related stress and the actress was quick to respond with a sweet message. Shahid Kapoor Uses Gym Exclusively Despite Shut-Down, BMC Slams the Actor and the Owner.

"Loved this video... There are soo many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home!" she tweeted while sharing a thank you note for her young fan. While the entire world is currently tackling the spread of coronavirus and many countries have already suggested self-quarantine to their residents, there's so much you can do with all the free time. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Response

Besides Madhuri, Katrina Kaif has also recommended exercises that you can take up at home to stay fit. Considering the government's decision to shut down gyms and workout stations until further notice, it's advisable that you don't miss out your fitness routine and start working out at home instead. For tips and ideas, you can follow Katrina and Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account.