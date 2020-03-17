Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files Shoot Halted Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files: (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was all set to start the filming of his film "The Kashmir Files" in Kashmir this week, has called of the shoot due the coronavirus outbreak. Preity Zinta on Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Don’t Spread Virus, Spread Love, Stay at Home’ (Watch Video)

"We were scheduled to start shooting in Kashmir this week. But because of the outbreak of coronavirus and the advisory of the Government of India and the WHO, we have decided to push it ahead. We realised that a wise decision is to postpone everything which involves more than a couple of people and that to the known people from a known environment," Vivek said. 10 Bollywood Hidden Gems of 21st Century to Watch From Home if You Are on Self-Quarantine Mode Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. It is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus