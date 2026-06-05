Nushrratt Bharuccha Dazzles at Ektaa Kapoor’s Jewellery Brand Launch in First Public Appearance After RCB Video Row – WATCH

Mumbai has been abuzz with both sporting triumphs and celebrity controversies, and now, a moment of glamour has taken centre stage. Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha made a captivating appearance on June 4, 2026, at the grand launch of Ekatra Jewels, a new luxury jewellery venture co-founded by industry stalwarts Ekta Kapoor and Sussanne Khan. This event marked Bharuccha's first public outing since she found herself at the heart of a viral social media storm involving an RCB victory video. Nushrratt Bharuccha REACTS to RCB Celebration Video Controversy, Calls It a ‘Violating Feeling’.

The actress, known for her vibrant filmography, stepped onto the red carpet in a sophisticated black bodycon gown, elegantly accented with contrasting white straps. The ensemble perfectly blended elegance with contemporary glamour, drawing significant attention and setting tongues wagging about her graceful return to the public eye.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's RCB Video Controversy Unpacked

Nushrratt Bharuccha's public appearance comes hot on the heels of a widely discussed social media incident. The controversy erupted shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the IPL 2026 title on May 31, 2026. Bharuccha had shared a celebratory Instagram Story showcasing the team's victory.

However, the clip quickly went viral not for the cricket celebration itself, but for alleged "unusual sounds" heard in the background. Social media users swiftly began speculating, with claims of "moaning and slapping" sounds intensifying the online debate. The speculation turned into a full-blown controversy, prompting the actress to address the matter directly.

Nushrratt's Swift Clarification

Amidst the rapidly spreading rumours and misinformation, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to social media on June 4, 2026, to set the record straight. She clarified that the sounds heard in her now-deleted Instagram Story were, in fact, the cries of a young puppy at her friend's house, where she was watching the IPL final. She further explained that she had removed the original video upon advice, fearing misinterpretation, a concern that ultimately proved prescient.

In her response, Bharuccha urged the public to "calm their wild thoughts" and exercise responsibility before jumping to conclusions or spreading unverified information. Her direct and unambiguous clarification aimed to put an end to the online chatter, allowing her to move past the incident with clarity and resolve.

Nushratt Bharuccha at Ekatra Jewels Star-Studded Launch

The launch of Ekatra Jewels, co-founded by the formidable duo Ekta Kapoor and Sussanne Khan, was a glamorous affair, attracting a constellation of stars from the entertainment industry. Besides Nushrratt Bharuccha, other prominent personalities gracing the event included Mahima Chaudhry, Pragya Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Kushal Tandon, Kubbra Sait, and Shivangi Joshi. Fact Check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Blame Her ‘Cat’ for Objectionable Sounds in RCB IPL Celebration Video? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Clicked at Ekatra Jewels Launch Event

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This grand unveiling marks a new chapter for Ekta Kapoor, who, alongside renowned lifestyle designer Sussanne Khan, is venturing into India's booming luxury jewellery market. The event, held in Mumbai, served as a platform for celebrities and industry insiders to celebrate this new women-led entrepreneurial journey. Nushrratt Bharuccha's elegant presence undoubtedly added a significant spark to an already glittering evening, turning heads and making a confident statement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).