Amitabh Bachchan Is Slaying It With Stylish Shades in Instagram Post, Gulabo Sitabo Actor Says It Hides 'Age Defect' Around the Eyes

Amitabh Bachchan Is Slaying It With Stylish Shades (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared intriguing looks wearing different sunglasses and talked about the fashion of wearing the fashion accessory. The 77-year-old actor, going by his caption, seemed to be in the mood for fun as he wrote, "Yaar ye chashmein ka fashion kisne banaya .. hain ?? Pun jo bhi banaya .. Sahi banaya Aankh ke chaaron Taraf jo gadbad, yani age defected ho Gaya hai na .. wo chip yani hide ho jaata hai .." (Who started the fashion of wearing glasses? Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Himself and Amitabh Bachchan the ‘Loggerheads’ of the Shoojit Sircar Film.

Whoever did it, did an amazing job as it hides age defects.)In the two pictures shared by Big B, he is seen sporting a funky and quirky avatar in grey framed glasses, while the second monochromatic picture has Bachchan in hues of green and white wearing a pair of black-framed glasses. On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chehre: Makers Release Annu Kapoor’s Look from Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer on His Birthday!

Amitabh Bachchan Sporting Stylish Shades

He will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The megastar has got several movies lined up including Gulabo Sitabo Chehre, Hera Pheri 3, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.