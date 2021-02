Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday spoke of new beginnings, dropping hint that a big announcement is in the offing. Big B penned a rhyme with names of his upcoming films like Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra, and wrote about following up these projects with something new. He tweeted in Hindi: "Chehre Jhund Brahmastra hai kuch aane wale pal, jald shuru honge kuch aur, futenge nariyal!" Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya For Her Book ‘Grains Of Stardust’, Says ‘Talent Is Hereditary’.

Big B also shared a photograph where he can be seen playing football. Incidentally, the upcoming Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is about how the protagonist, played by Big B, uses football to instil a sense of responsibility and purpose in the lives of a bunch of slum kids. The film is slated for June 18. Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer To Release in Theatres on June 18!

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

His next release is Chehre, co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Haashmi. The film has been confirmed for theatrical release in April 30. Big B also features in Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming venture Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay. His other upcoming film is an untitled project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

