Vismaya Mohanlal is the daughter of Malayalam Cinema superstar Mohanlal. She recently launched a book titled Grains of Stardust that is a collection of beautiful poems and paintings. Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and many from the industry were showering praises on Vismaya’s newly launched book. But now here’s a special compliment from the veteran actor of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. Big B, as he is fondly called, shared a post for Mohanlal’s daughter and mentioned ‘talent is hereditary’. Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Mohanlal Turns Author with Upcoming Poetry Book ‘Grains of Stardust’.

Amitabh Bachchan, sharing the picture of the book, wrote, “MohanLal, superstar of Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of , sends me a book, "Grains of Stardust", written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya .. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings .. Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes.” Mohanlal was humbled and felt immensely proud to receive this beautiful note from the megastar. He responded saying, “Good morning Sir...Pranam...so grateful for the tweet you shared ..coming from you, its a compliment of the highest order. Thank you for your time and the kind gesture..” Mohanlal Is Proud To See His Daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s Book ‘Grains Of Stardust’ Already A Bestseller!

Amitabh Bachchan On Vismaya Mohanlal's Book

Good morning Sir...Pranam... so grateful for the tweet you shared ..coming from you, its a compliment of the highest order. Thank you for your time and the kind gesture..🙏 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 23, 2021

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in the film Drishyam 2 that recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been hailed by critics and fans across the globe for its gripping story and impressive performances by the star cast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).