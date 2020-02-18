Amitabh Bachchan's Message To Amar Singh On His Father's Death Anniversary Makes Him Regret His 'Over-Reaction' Towards The Bachchans

Photo Credit: Twitter

Amar Singh is a hurt friend. He has always been vocal about how he helped Amitabh Bachchan when the actor had hit a rough patch but felt betrayed return. Even on Bachchan's birthday, he wished the superstar reminding him who stood by him when things went south. But today, Singh has termed his statements as over-reaction and regrets it all. Why the sudden change of heart? Well, as per Amar Singh's tweet, Big B has messaged him today on his father's death anniversary and the former Samajwadi Party leader has decided to not have anymore grievance against the Bachchans. Amar Singh Reminds Birthday Boy Amitabh Bachchan of His Dark Days and the One Friend Who Stood by Him Then in a Resentful Tweet

Amar Singh has been diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago, so that's what he meant when he mentioned 'At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death'. He had earlier said that Bachchan had ended their friendship. Well, it seems he has decided to let bygones be bygones now.

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Reports suggest that when Bachchan's ABCL went bankrupt, Amar Singh helped them turn their finances around. But Singh felt betrayed when Bachchan didn't come to meet him in Jail. In the book, India's Most Famous, Singh was quoted, "When I got bail, Mr Bachchan came to see me, but I was not impressed. ... Bachchan only came after I was granted bail and was in the hospital. I was very cold and formal to him because he waited. He is a politically correct, suave person. Subrata Roy was also the same. I went to see him in Tihar twice. I said that I must do to people what they did to me. He took far too long to come."

It's good to know that the feud is over between the two friends.