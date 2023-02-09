When we saw Dimple Kapadia sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, we instantly got reminded of one of SRK's earliest movies Dil Aashna Hai. She played one of the three prominent women in Divya Bharti's life. One other woman in the movie was Amrita Singh. What's interesting here is that Shah Rukh Khan and Amrita Singh were not strangers when they shared screen for the first time. They were always friends. Did You Know Saif Ali Khan Wrote a Letter to Amrita Singh Before Getting Married to Kareena Kapoor?.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amrita Singh are both from Delhi. In Anupam Chopra's book "King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian", she mentions about this unknown friendship between the two. Apparently, their mothers worked together in the Old Delhi area. Amrita was SRK's sister's friend as both went to the same school. Amrita Singh Birthday: From Suryavanshi to Aurangzeb, 5 Times The Actress Went Dark On-Screen And We Loved It!.

Amrita Singh has limited her work in front of the screen with occasional appearances in a few movies as a mother. We would love to see more of her in movies because her work in Aurangzeb and Kalyug was quite fetching. How about one with Shah Rukh Khan himself?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).