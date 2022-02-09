The kids of this generation missed out on watching Amrita Singh on screen as the mother of the two grown-up kids hardly shows up on screen. In an industry of demure darling, she arrived as a fiery and confident woman who was often dubbed Mard Singh. But then Singh never cared what people thought about her anyway. So instead of taming it, she decided to fan it. How? By imbibing it in her portrayals. Amrita Singh in Chameli Ki Shaadi, Sunny was simply fascinating to say the least, so was her performance in Saeb. But one thing that sets her apart from her peers and perhaps puts her on a pedestal is her negative characters. Sara Ali Khan Pens Loving Birthday Note For Mom Amrita Singh, Says 'Happy Birthday to My Whole World'.

Amrita Singh has performed several roles with grey shades. All of them leave an impact on you. In fact, when she turned to TV, she took it a notch higher with Kavyanjali. But here we will talk about the films that made her go dark famously.

Suryanvashi

A reincarnation drama where the ghost of Suryalekha, played by Singh, is waiting to reunite with her king, played by Salman Khan. With gaudy makeup, too much jewellery and blue eyes, Singh gave us the creeps.

Salman Khan and Amrita Singh in Suryavanshi (1992) pic.twitter.com/6w5HAJBvNu — Frame Found (@framefound) May 19, 2019

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Singh doesn't have an out and out negative role but you can spot some rage and angst. She falls for a charming and rising young man who has lost his heart to someone else. Do yourself a favour and watch this gem starring Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amrita Singh in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman#23GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/R1mLaHSE0n — SRKUniverse Indonesia - SRKFCI (@SRKFCI) June 24, 2015

Aaina

If jealousy and conceit had a face, it would Amrita Singh's character form this Yash Chopra directorial. She is annoying, selfish and loathsome - all the three shades beautifully portrayed by Singh. What a wonderful performance!

Amrita Singh won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in this movie. Can you complete this famous dialogue from Aaina?#CompleteTheDialogue #Aaina #AmritaSingh #JuhiChawla #JackieShroff pic.twitter.com/DzopRJWSa9 — Sony MAX2 (@sonymax2movies) June 29, 2019

Kalyug

Singh played the main antagonist or mastermind in the film which had the illegal porn industry at the heart of it. She was simply brilliant! Kunal Kemmu: 'I Did Not Get Those 100-Crore Films, but I Know I Have a Gift'.

Female villains who outperformed lead character: Amrita Singh : Kalyug (2014) pic.twitter.com/vbr46LWFkP — Bollywood Blog (@ibollywoodblog) May 22, 2021

Aurangzeb

And then suddenly Singh turns into a corporate shark. Her powerplay is extreme and extremely satisfying.

