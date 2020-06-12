Amy Jackson is an active social media user and we often see her sharing of the most amazing posts. Be it flaunting her amazing fahsion outings or adorable pictures of her son Andreas, the actress' Instagram is always a treat for the eyes. Amy Jackson sure is one of the coolest celebrity moms and we absolutely love how the actress has managed her fitness post-pregnancy. The 2.0 actress also was recently seen doing some yoga and we bet she inspired many with her amazing work-out post. Recently, Jackson took to Twitter to share a series of pictures with her son Andreas and they are the most adorable. Cuddles Please! Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou's Happy Pictures are Melting Our Hearts.

As a part of a competition for her followers, Amy uploaded these adorable snaps and we have to say it baby Andreas' expressions are heart-melting in these pictures. One of the picture also shows Amy kissing her little munchkin and it is certainly the cutest thing you will see today. In another picture, Amy is seen posing along with her little one who is seen sitting along with his cute stuffed toys. Amy Jackson Shares Pros and Cons of Working at Home, Shares a Monochrome Pic of Husband and Son.

Check Out the Pictures Here:

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son in September 2019. The couple have ever since posted some of the most adorable snaps as a family. Amy and Panayiotou are currently settled in London.

