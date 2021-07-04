Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram to put up a series of pictures from a beach. However, more than the photographs, the witty caption entertainer her followers. The actress said that she was having a "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" moment, a reference to Hrithik Roshan starrer in which the protagonists get abandoned on an island. World Social Media Day 2021: Ananya Panday Lauds People for Using Social Media Constructively During Pandemic, Launches New Campaign.

In a white dress with an oversized bomber jacket, Ananya posed in the pictures posted on Sunday and captioned them as: "Having my 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' moment with myself (it clearly didn't end well)." Ananya Panday Features With Her Dog While Vicky Kaushal Is Killing Us With His Sexy Looks in Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar 2021 Photoshoot.

Ananya Panday's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Moment

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled "Liger" and Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

