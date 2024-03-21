Alanna Panday, a renowned influencer and cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ivor McCray on March 16, 2024. Just weeks before this milestone, the couple announced their first pregnancy. On March 20, they shared a ‘Gender Reveal’ video, revealing the exciting news to their family and fans. Alanna and Ivor are expecting a baby boy! Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, the Parents-To-Be, Celebrate a Year of Marital Bliss!

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray were captured digging wine glasses into a cake, revealing blue-coloured icing inside, confirming they would be welcoming a baby boy. The parents-to-be couldn’t contain their excitement, shedding tears of joy!

Watch Full Video Of The Gender Reveal:

Alanna Panday has always made a statement with her fashion choices, even before her pregnancy. The influencer’s chic sartorial picks have consistently turned heads, and when she announced her pregnancy, fans eagerly anticipated her maternity style. Alanna has been gracefully flaunting her baby bump in the most stylish manner imaginable. From sequin tops paired with knit pants to elegant tulle outfits, her wardrobe during this pregnancy phase has been effortlessly stylish. Let’s now see some of the stunning pictures showcasing Alanna confidently flaunting her baby bump on social media. Alanna Panday Flaunts Her Baby Bump in White Dress at Prime Video's Event (Watch Video).

Beauty In Beige

A Sun-Kissed Affair

Dad-To-Be Cradling Wifey's Baby Bump

The Gorgeous Mom-To-Be

Beach Style

At The Prime Video Event For The Tribe Teaser Launch

'Beach Baby Loading'

Talking about Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding, it was a star-studded affair that took place in Mumbai. Her husband is a US-based film director and photographer. As the couple awaits for their little bundle of love, we wish them all the best.

