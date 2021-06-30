Actor Ananya Panday is quite happy to see social media becoming a source of hope during the COVID-19 crisis. And now on the occasion of World Social Media Day, she has launched 'Social Media For Social Good' campaign. The main aim of 'Social Media For Social Good' is to encourage people to keep social platforms positive and healthy. "I want to applaud all those people who've used social media constructively for social good. By using social media responsibly you all empowered yourselves to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and help the needy and affected in every way possible," she said. World Social Media Day: Rasika Dugal Shares How to Casually Not Pose for Social Media in Three Easy Moves.

"People have helped arrange hospital beds, oxygen cylinders. Some were giving out vaccine-related information while the others helped the strays, the list is endless. I'll be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series #SocialMediaForSocialGood," she shared. Seeing people helping each other on social media has reinforced Ananya's belief in 'kindness, compassion, and empathy'. "We often talk about the negative side of social media - the bullying, trolling and hatred. During the pandemic, I saw the power of people on social media- the humanity. Abhishek Bachchan Urges People to Use Social Media in a Responsible Way, Says ‘With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility’.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Strangers helping strangers, sharing resources and information, saving lives. It reinforced my belief in kindness, compassion and empathy," the actor said. "'Social Media for Social Good' is a series in which I'm going to be talking to some of the 'Heroes' of social media who have used it positively and constructively for the good of society! Social media can be a kinder place - let's all do our part in making sure that happens," she added. The campaign is a part of her Digital Social Responsibility initiative (DSR) So Positive. Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next film.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)