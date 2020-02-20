Angrezi Medium Song Ek Zindagi: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan's Heartwarming Song is an Ode To Father-Daughter Relationship (Watch Video)

Angrezi Medium (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The heartwarming song from Angrezi Medium, "Ek Zindagi" is here. The Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer film is the sequel to Hindi Medium. This film is more about the relationship between an ambitious daughter and her loving father. Irrfan's character is ready to go to any end to fulfill his daughter's only desire to study in London, which is a bit too big for his pockets. This song captures the essence of the same. Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on March 13, 2020.

In this track, we also see Radhika's friend who is here to help her with the studies. The geeky friend is exact opposite of Radhika, who gets easily distracted by her wild imaginations and lavish lifestyle of London. On the other hand, her father is a bit skeptical and cautious about their friendship, all shown in a humorous way. We also see glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan who plays a gorgeous British cop in it. She is seen in a few scenes where she is seen arguing and breaking down in parts. There are also glimpses of Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal.

Watch Ek Zindagi Song Here:

The song is sung by Tanishkaa Sanghavi and Sachin-Jigar. The latter also composed the song. The video wonderfully captures the soul of the story where the girl denies to settle for less and strives hard for the same. At the same time, her father is having a hard time to make his daughter's dream come true. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.