What is it about Anil Kapoor that refuses to dilute his charm? For people like us, it's watching movies like Kishan Kanhaiya, Beta and more. Many talk about being a secure actor and we feel Anil Kapoor epitomises that. In an industry where equal pay is still discussed and not applied, Kapoor has been part of several movies that had strong female characters leading from the front. But despite that, he never got overshadowed by their prowess. That's the charm of Anil Kapoor. Even when he isn't the main character, he exudes the main character's energy effortlessly. Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: Here's What Makes the Bollywood Person a 'Jhakkas' Person.

It's strange how not many people talk about this amazing aspect of Anil Kapoor's filmography. So on his birthday, we decided to list these films here for you to watch them.

Beta

Even though the story is about Kapoor and his slow nature, the powerful characters in the movie were Aruna Irani who played his stepmother and Madhuri Dixit, who plays his wife. But despite such dauntingly strong female characters, Kapoor shined with his sincere portrayal.

Laadla

We all know who is the lead in this film, Sridevi of course. What a powerful role! and yet Sridevi's role wouldn't have reached its peak without guidance by Kapoor.

Judaai

Two women fight over one man and his wife sells him off to the other woman for money. Anil Kapoor downplayed his role so well to let Sridevi's twisted desires come to the forefront is an example of how secure he is as an actor.

Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Although Anil Kapoor's role is prominent here, it is a story about a woman and her sexual harassment. He powers through this role amazingly well. Anil Kapoor Showcases Impressive Physical Transformation for Animal and Fighter (View Pics).

Lamhe

Lamhe is such an underrated movie and so ahead of its time. A May-December relationship in Bollywood is a rare phenomenon and Anil Kapoor's restrain act is just so fascinating. No wonder Sridevi fell for him! Again this film was about Sridevi and her life. Yet we vividly remember every emotion on Kapoor's face.

