Anil Kapoor, prepping for roles as Balbir Singh in Animal and the Indian Air Force officer Rocky in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, embraced an incredible physical overhaul for these diverse characters. The 66-year-old actor takes on the challenge of portraying a 65-year-old and a 45-year-old, necessitating a striking shift in appearance. Sharing his journey through a set of photos, Kapoor expressed the rewarding yet demanding nature of embodying these contrasting personas. Anupam Kher Praises 'Friend' Anil Kapoor's Performance as Shelly Rungta in The Night Manager (View Post).

See Animal Kapoor's Pictures Here:

