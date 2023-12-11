Star Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Sahni could not stop herself from praising her ‘crazy and talented’ brother’s performance in the latest blockbuster Animal. Riddhima took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the actor. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

She wrote: “Rans!!! You incredibly crazyyyy talented human!!! Are you for real!! Aced it & how!! I am speechless !!! Ooooof!! What a movie !!!! #animalfever #Animal.”

Watch Animal Trailer Here:

She even gave 10 star emojis to the film. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay 'Vijay' Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out for revenge.

