Cinema audiences preparing for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash are set to receive an additional visual spectacle. The 3D promo for Namit Malhotra’s magnum opus, Ramayana, will debut in cinemas attached to the James Cameron directorial. Ramayana 2026 Movie Cast: Full List of Who Plays Who in Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Epic.

This strategic move places the first footage of the biggest film of 2026 alongside one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the current year.

A New Visual Benchmark

Following a digital asset release that garnered significant attention online earlier this year, this marks the first time footage from the film will be shown on the big screen. Early industry viewers who have screened the 3D version have described the visuals as "absolutely stunning". Reports suggest the promo offers a 3D experience that aims to set a new benchmark for Indian cinema, leveraging high-end visual effects technology to create an immersive environment.

🚨 Breaking News : The 3D promo of #Ramayana will be attached with Avatar Fire and Ash — in cinemas from 19th December 2025 along with #AvengersDoomsday, #TheOdyssey and others pic.twitter.com/mPjFhHyWx5 — The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) December 15, 2025

Production and Creative Team

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios. It is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and DNEG, an eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects studio. The involvement of DNEG signals a heavy emphasis on VFX quality, aligning well with the Avatar franchise's reputation for technical excellence. Fact Check: Did Hans Zimmer Say Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Will Earn Him an Oscar? Viral Quote Is Completely Fake.

The project boasts a significant ensemble cast, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey. Enhancing the cinematic scope, the musical score is a collaboration between two legendary composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Release Timeline

While the promo offers an early glimpse, the full feature film is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026. This preview attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash serves to build momentum well in advance of the film's premiere, targeting a global audience accustomed to large-scale event films. Apart from Ramayana, the trailers of Avengers: Doomsday and The Odyssey are also attached to the third Avatar film.

