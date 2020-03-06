Ankit Tiwari Birthday: Galliyan to Phir Na Milen Kabhi, 5 Soul-Stirring Songs of the Singer Which Is a Treat for Every Music Lover!

Ankit Tiwari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankit Tiwari is one of the leading singers we have in Bollywood right now. His melodies are known to pull at your heartstrings and his voice literally transports you into a different world altogether. But well, his journey to fame into showbiz was not a cakewalk. As he entered the world of glitz and glam by working on jingles and composing background music for television programs. However, it was in 2014, when his life took a 360-degree turn when he collaborated with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Ek Villain and the nation fell in love with him. Batla House Song Rula Diya: Ankit Tiwari's Soul Stirring Number For John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur Should Be Heard On Loop (Watch Video).

And as the terrific singer celebrates his 34th birthday today (March 6), we thought of picking 5 songs from his musical file, which according to us are not less than gems. Ready to listen to some magical tunes. So, without further, let’s get started. Ankit Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Vinod Kambli's Wife Andrea Hewitt for Accusing His Father of Molestation & Assault! Shares Video Proof.

Galliyan - Ek Villain

This one from Mohit Suri’s, EK Villain is his first commercially successful song which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in leads. The superb lyrics combined with Ankit’s sur became a superhit combination in no time, back then.

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu- Aashiqui 2

Featuring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha, Sun Raha Hai Na will quench your soul’s thirst. Ankit's high pitch vocals in this one literally will give you goosebumps. Listen.

Tu Hai Ki Nahi - Roy

Next up, this is a fabulous melody sung by Ankit which sees Ranbir lost in Jacqueline’s thoughts. Right from the soul-wrenching lyrics to the plot of the song combined with the singer’s voice, all things blend really well.

Pyaar De - Beiimaan Love

Who knew that Ankit could even do justice to a steamy song which is sexy and tempting to watch? While Sunny Leone and Rajniesh Duggal added the oomph factor to the track, it was Tiwari's voice which added the right amount of tadka to it.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi - Malang

Quite a lonely and sad one, this one is the latest from the upcoming film, Malang. The tunes, as well as the singer's 'dil se' voice, will make you listen to it on a repeat mode. Check it out!

We are so impressed with this man, happy birthday Ankit. So, did you like our curated list, featuring singer, some of Ankit Tiwari's best work till now? Well, we want to know your thoughts on the same. Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned!