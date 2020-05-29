Anupriya Goenka Birthday: Asur to Sacred Games 2 - Here Are the Actress' Best Web Series

Anupriya Goenka (Photo Cedits: File Image)

Indian model-turned-actress Anupriya Goenka has been a popular face in Hindi and Telugu films and recently in TV series as well. The actress finished 2019 on an impressive note as she starred in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama War. Her other notable roles in Bollywood films include Queen Nagmati in Padmaavat, nurse Poorna in Tiger Zinda Hai among others. Goenka has been a popular face in TV series as well. From Padmaavat to War, How Sacred Games 2 Star Anupriya Goenka Became Bollywood's Unsung Lucky Charm at the Box Office.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on May 29, we look at some of her best web series. Given that digital seems to be becoming the new normal, it is amazing to see Goenka perform such amazing roles in web shows. The actress' popular works include Criminal Justice, The Final Call among others. Here's looking at the web series she's starred in.

Criminal Justice

In the Hotstar series that starred Vikrant Massey in a lead role, Anupriya starred in the role of Nikhat Hussain who is a lawyer on Massey's character's case. The series won a lot of praises for its stellar performances and engaging plot.

The Final Call

The web series marked Arjun Rampal's digital debut, The Final Call is a thriller series based on 2015 novel I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime by Priya Kumar. Anupriya starred in the role of flight attendant Parineeta.

Asur

One of the most-loved web series of recent times, Voot Select's Asur had Anu[riya Goenka playing a key role. The crime thriller revolving around serial killings. The series received rave reviews for its intriguing story combining suspense and mythology.

Sacred Games 2

Anupriya also starred in a cameo role in Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Sacred Games 2. She was seen essaying the role of Saif's former love interest in the series.

If you haven't already caught these amazing web series, there's no better time than now to do so. This quarantine is a good time to catch up on all these Anupriya Goenka starrer series to see her amazing performances.