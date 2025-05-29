Famous People Born on May 29: May 29 is marked by the birthdays of several well-known personalities from around the world. Among them is former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, remembered for his impactful leadership. Chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju also shares this date. The entertainment industry celebrates stars like Mel B, Riley Keough, Annette Bening, David Burtka, Anupriya Goenka, Surbhi Jyoti, Sreenath Bhasi, Shweta Gulati, Anand Tiwari, and Vijay Patkar. In sports, Nicolas Pépé and footballer Tobin Heath add to the list, along with veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. May 29 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 29, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian chess grandmaster Mel B, English singer Riley Keough, American actress Annette Bening, American actress Nicolas Pépé, Ivory Coast footballer Pankaj Kapur, Indian actor David Burtka, American actor and chef Anupriya Goenka, Indian actress and model Surbhi Jyoti, Indian actress Sreenath Bhasi, Indian actor Shweta Gulati, Indian actress Anand Tiwari, Indian actor and director Vijay Patkar, Indian theatre actor Tobin Heath, American soccer player

