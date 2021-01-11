It's a piece of good news for all Virushka fans! As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are blessed with a baby girl. Yes, the Indian skipper took to his Instagram and shared this update with fans. FYI, the power couple had announced that they are expecting their first child together in August last year. And now, it's definitely celebration time for the Kohli's and Sharma's. While Virat has posted a message on IG, Anushka is still on updated her feed. As soon as this news broke online, industry wallahs started wishing the two on social media. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl; Saina Nehwal, Irfan Pathan Lead Congratulatory Messages for the Couple.

Anushka and Virat married each other in a secret wedding in Italy in 2017 and now in 2021, the family of two has now turned into a fam of three. Madhuri Dixit, Rahul Bose, Riteish Deshmukh and more showered love upon the arrival of the little angel. Well, now we wait for a glimpse of the daughter on social media. Until then, take a look at reactions below. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl! Virushka Fans Share Congratulatory Posts On The Arrival Of Couple’s First Child.

Riteish Deshmukh

Many Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli - this is such great news!!! May god bless your family with great health, happiness & abundance of love. https://t.co/eFr9TEPpH2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 11, 2021

Nakuul Mehta

❤️ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 11, 2021

Danish Sait

Congrats Virat and Anushka! Enjoy breaking news 💣 pic.twitter.com/xtIolCjJvB — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) January 11, 2021

Rahul Bose

Many many congratulations. A happy day all around! https://t.co/2n0ZUe8r9W — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 11, 2021

Madhuri Dixit

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel 😘🤗 https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021

BARaju

Genelia Deshmukh

Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli .. Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical.. Warmest Regards 💓 https://t.co/PSIsmB9Q8x — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 11, 2021

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Anushka had spoken in length and expressed she and hubby does not want to raise brats. She had said, "Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what's important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats." Congo to the couple!!!

