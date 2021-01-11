While cricket fans are busy praising Team India for securing a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby. The Indian captain revealed the major news on Twitter, and wishes started pouring in from all over the world. While making the announcement, the 32-year-old thanked his fans for all the love and wishes. Virat also revealed that both Anushka and their little toddler are in good health, and the couple is feeling beyond blessed. However, Virat also asked everyone to respect their privacy in these times. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)," Virat wrote on Twitter.

Virat, Anushka Blessed With Baby Girl!!

Just seconds after Kohli’s post, social media went in a frenzy and wished the top-ranked ODI batsman for the new innings. From Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal to England woman cricket Alex Hartley, many prominent personalities also extended greetings.

Saina Nehwal Congratulates!!

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Irfan Pathan's Big Congratulations!!

Big congratulations to both of you 😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2021

Alex Hartley Congratulates!!

Congratulations both ❤️ — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) January 11, 2021

Great Co-Incidence!!

Congratulations, she shares her birthday with Rahul Dravid. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2021

Wishes From Lord's!!

Many congratulations to you both, Virat.#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) January 11, 2021

Congratulations Captain!!

For the unversed, Kohli flew back home after first India vs Australia Test in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka. However, Team India did an excellent job in his absence by winning the second Test and securing a draw in the third game. The four-match series is currently poised at 1-1 with the four and final scheduled to get underway on January 7 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

